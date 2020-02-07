Global  

Netflix signs John Boyega's production studio to expand African content

engadget Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Netflix is continuing its push to get more African content on its platform by partnering with Star Wars actor John Boyega and his company UpperRoom Productions. The indie production house will be responsible for developing non-English language films...
News video: John Boyega teams up with Netflix for African film project

John Boyega teams up with Netflix for African film project 01:08

 John Boyega has teamed up with Netflix to develop films centred on Africa through his UpperRoom Productions company.

John Boyega signs Netflix deal to develop ‘films focused on African stories’

Star Wars actor John Boyega has signed a deal with Netflix to develop film projects focused on West and East Africa.
Belfast Telegraph

How Netflix Funded Its Content Production — With The Help Of Junk Bonds

Netflix had to become a content producer to compete with other streaming services. To raise the money to pay for all that content, the company turned to junk...
NPR


