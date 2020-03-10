World of Warcraft Classic vs. Retail, Part 2: Leveling Comparison, 20-40 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

https://www.extremetech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Stitches.jpg



World of Warcraft becomes a very different game from Level 20-40 than it was from 1-20. We compare the Classic and Retail leveling experiences and how they've diverged even more.



The post World of Warcraft Classic vs. Retail, Part 2: Leveling Comparison, 20-40 appeared first on ExtremeTech. https://www.extremetech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Stitches.jpgWorld of Warcraft becomes a very different game from Level 20-40 than it was from 1-20. We compare the Classic and Retail leveling experiences and how they've diverged even more.The post World of Warcraft Classic vs. Retail, Part 2: Leveling Comparison, 20-40 appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this