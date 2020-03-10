Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > World of Warcraft Classic vs. Retail, Part 2: Leveling Comparison, 20-40

World of Warcraft Classic vs. Retail, Part 2: Leveling Comparison, 20-40

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
World of Warcraft Classic vs. Retail, Part 2: Leveling Comparison, 20-40https://www.extremetech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Stitches.jpg

World of Warcraft becomes a very different game from Level 20-40 than it was from 1-20. We compare the Classic and Retail leveling experiences and how they've diverged even more.

The post World of Warcraft Classic vs. Retail, Part 2: Leveling Comparison, 20-40 appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.