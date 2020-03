EA's 15-year-long exclusivity deal with the NFL for 'Madden' is finally coming to an end (EA, TTWO) Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

· *In 2005, the NFL and game publisher Electronic Arts entered an exclusivity deal that would impact the next 15 years of gaming: "Madden" became the only football game with NFL teams and players.*

*In 2005, the NFL and game publisher Electronic Arts entered an exclusivity deal that would impact the next 15 years of gaming: "Madden" became the only football game with NFL teams and players.*

*The move effectively ended competition from rival game-maker 2K Sports, which makes the very popular "NBA 2K" games every year.

