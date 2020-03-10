Apple will reportedly give retail workers unlimited sick leave if they show symptoms of COVID-19
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · Apple's hourly staff, including retail workers, will reportedly receive unlimited sick leave if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
· According to 9to5Mac, which first reported the news, Apple's retail workers are not required to submit a doctor's note before taking this time off.
· It's not clear whether or not employees...
Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week. According to Business Insider, it's an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cook's email was sent to Apple employees around the globe. The policy is only applicable to workers at Apple's offices....