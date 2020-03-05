Global  

Microsoft to detail Xbox Series X and xCloud in new live stream next week

The Verge Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Microsoft to detail Xbox Series X and xCloud in new live stream next weekThis year’s annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) might have been postponed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but that’s not stopping Microsoft from streaming what it had planned for the show. The Xbox maker has revealed it’s planning to live stream a number of developer-focused keynotes, including one specifically about the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud on March 18th.

Microsoft has so far surprised Xbox fans with the unveiling of the Series X hardware design during the Game Awards last year, and confirmation last month of the 12 teraflop GPU performance. Microsoft’s hour-long live stream will be focused on how game developers can leverage its next-gen Xbox hardware, and we’re likely to hear some new details. The company has been...
