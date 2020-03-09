iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9 and updated iPad Pro details, new Apple TV remote, AirTags, more

Global  

9to5Mac Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Leaked iOS 14 code obtained by 9to5Mac corroborates many details about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming hardware refreshes, including the new iPad Pro, iPhone 9, and AirTags. Apple is also developing a new Apple TV remote, the code indicates.

 As the coronavirus outbreak continues, more schools are opting to close their campuses and move to remote classes. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

