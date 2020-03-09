iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9 and updated iPad Pro details, new Apple TV remote, AirTags, more
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Leaked iOS 14 code obtained by 9to5Mac corroborates many details about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming hardware refreshes, including the new iPad Pro, iPhone 9, and AirTags. Apple is also developing a new Apple TV remote, the code indicates.
more…
The post iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9 and updated iPad Pro details, new Apple TV remote, AirTags, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Rosie Dutton re-shared a story on facebook in which she used two apples to teach children how words can hurt. before her class began, She said she would repeatedly drop one of the apples on the floor...
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:27Published