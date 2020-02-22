Early Google and Apple backer Sequoia Capital hires its first partner in Europe Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· *Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's leading venture capital firms, has named Luciana Lixandru from Accel as its first European partner.*

· *Sequoia has long been expected to open its first office in Europe as the firm looks to the continent for promising startup investments.

*

· *Lixandru is considered to be one of... · *Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's leading venture capital firms, has named Luciana Lixandru from Accel as its first European partner.*· *Sequoia has long been expected to open its first office in Europe as the firm looks to the continent for promising startup investments.· *Lixandru is considered to be one of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mayor Cooper submits his first Capital Spending Plan for Metro Nashville



Mayor John Cooper has submitted his administration's first Capital Spending Plan. This is the first Capital Spending Plan since newly passed legislation requires full itemization of funding for public.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:29 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this