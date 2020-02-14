Google Pixel 4A hands-on reveals specs, camera, and a possible release window

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Following yesterday’s leak that allegedly showed the Google Pixel 4A in a fabric case, YouTube channel TechnoLike Plus has shared an extensive hands-on with the purported midrange device, showing what it might offer both inside and out (via 9to5Google).



First off, as we've seen in previous leaks, this phone appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There's a hole-punch selfie camera in the display and square camera module around back. It apparently features a single 12-megapixel sensor that can record 4K video, though it's unclear how it differs from what Google used in the Pixel 3A or Pixel 4. The phone that's featured in the video has a plastic build and a 5.8-inch display with a 2340 x 1080


