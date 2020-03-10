Your competitive edge: How AI/human cooperation empowers market research

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

In 2019, global private investment in AI technology reached $70 Billion, representing a massive buy-in from start-ups and big corporations alike. From self-driving cars to advanced medical diagnosis, the potential for AI to shift the very foundations of our lifestyles is growing. And yet, 65 percent of companies have not seen business gains from their AI investments. That potential, it seems, is being stymied. But why? It's important to remember that many of AI's most promising innovations are still on the horizon, albeit nearer now than they ever were before. We may not have a fully-autonomous fleet of cars on…


