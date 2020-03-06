Global  

Poland's CD Projekt seeks age approval for cyberpunk video game

Reuters India Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Poland's biggest video game producer CD Projekt is seeking age recommendations from the industry's rating boards for its flagship product "Cyberpunk 2077" ahead of the game's launch in September, it said on Tuesday.
