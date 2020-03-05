The Galaxy S20 Ultra is too fragile for a $1,400 smartphone
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · I accidentally dropped Business Insider's Galaxy S20 Ultra review unit from knee height without a case, and the drop damaged the screen, back, and camera module.
· The surface was concrete, which I'm sure didn't help.
· There are no official repair services for the Galaxy S20 Ultra yet, but repairs for Samsung's previous...
