Sun Joe’s 12A Electric Dethatcher is $93, more in today’s Green Deals
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Amazon offers the Sun Joe 13-inch 12A Electric Dethatcher for *$93.16 shipped* when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in months. With warmer weather on the cusp, this is a great time to pick up a dethatcher to help get your lawn in tip-top shape. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Head below for more deals on ecobee3 smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.
more…
The post Sun Joe’s 12A Electric Dethatcher is $93, more in today’s Green Deals appeared first on 9to5Toys.
A weak system will bring accumulating snow to the area overnight. For most......accumulations will range from a dusting to 2" but some locally higher amounts area possible if some heavier snow showers develop. . Overnight lows will be in the lower-30s. Any lingering early flurry or snow shower will...
Turn the clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tonight as we spring ahead. We lose one hour of sleep but we gain one hour PM sunlight on Sunday with sunset near 7:00 pm. Sunday will be the warmest..