Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > LEGO Super Mario kits on the way thanks upcoming Nintendo collaboration

LEGO Super Mario kits on the way thanks upcoming Nintendo collaboration

9to5Toys Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
It’s officially Mario Day! While all of the usual suspects have been getting in on the action in celebration of the famed plumber, LEGO is surprising us by announcing its latest partnership. You read that right, the toy company and Nintendo are collaborating on their first creation together, starring none other than Mario himself. Head below for everything we know so far about the upcoming LEGO Mario set.

more…

The post LEGO Super Mario kits on the way thanks upcoming Nintendo collaboration appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

These go-karts bring 'Mario Kart' to life [Video]These go-karts bring 'Mario Kart' to life

We're getting serious 'Mario Kart' vibes from these go-karts

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:15Published

Guy makes Mario guitar out of popsicle sticks [Video]Guy makes Mario guitar out of popsicle sticks

This popsicle stick guitar took 7 months to make!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nintendo and Lego team up for Lego Super Mario

Nintendo and Lego team up for Lego Super Mario
Polygon Also reported by •9to5ToysThe Verge

RDS Mario and Zelda Edition Slim Travel Cases now $7 ea. (Reg. $13) + more

Best Buy is now offering the RDS Industries Game Traveler Slim Travel Case for Nintendo Switch at* $6.99* including both the Super Mario and Zelda Hyrule...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys LEGO Super Mario kits on the way thanks upcoming Nintendo collaboration https://t.co/wB3aiCbVsm by @blairaltland 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.