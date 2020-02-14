Global  

Exclusive: Google plans new Chromecast Ultra based on Android TV (w/ remote!)

9to5Google Tuesday, 10 March 2020
According to a reliable source familiar with the company’s plans, Google is planning to launch a second-generation Chromecast Ultra this year based on Android TV. The device is a dongle, much like the current form-factor, but there is one major hardware addition: an external remote.

Google Assistant’s new ‘read this page’ command rolling out now on Android

At CES in January, Google previewed what’s coming to Assistant in 2020. A screen reader built in to Assistant and activated by “Hey Google, read this page”...
9to5Google Also reported by •engadgetThe Verge

