Exclusive: Google plans new Chromecast Ultra based on Android TV (w/ remote!)

Tuesday, 10 March 2020

According to a reliable source familiar with the company’s plans, Google is planning to launch a second-generation Chromecast Ultra this year based on Android TV. The device is a dongle, much like the current form-factor, but there is one major hardware addition: an external remote.



