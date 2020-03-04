Global  

San Francisco is spending $5 million to deep-clean homeless shelters and SROs as the coronavirus outbreak threatens the city's most vulnerable residents

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
San Francisco is spending $5 million to protect members of its homeless population amid a coronavirus outbreak in the city.
· The funding will be used to hire cleaning crews that will sanitize homeless shelters, supportive housing buildings, and SROs daily.
· San Francisco now has 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus...
News video: City to address health protocols in shelters

City to address health protocols in shelters 01:54

 In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, city officials will evaluate shelter protocols.

