Every Star Wars movie and show you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'A New Hope' to 'The Mandalorian' 

ℤ𝕁 @ForNoReasonNG The biggest issue I had with it is that SO much of the movie is Disney showing off that they own. HE… https://t.co/JQP83wAioU 17 minutes ago Trash Mule Might***around and livetweet every Star Wars movie in chronological order, one for each movie night this week+ 24 minutes ago Jared Kozal @Skram45911778 Every time I see tweets exalting Rian/TLJ as a thinly-disguised excuse to hate on other movies ... 🙄… https://t.co/iRiHjo1Izn 26 minutes ago sybi t RT @reylochriso: #thankyourianjohnson for making the best Star Wars movie of all time; for understanding every character and treating them… 41 minutes ago sybi t RT @AmyWishman: Every. Single. Thing. We learn about TROS makes me feel worse. Makes the movie hurt more. Makes me feel more patronized and… 43 minutes ago Vincent When I'd seen #TheRiseOfSkywalker for the first and only time, I was immediately sure that for me it would be the w… https://t.co/m6FsY5EaG0 51 minutes ago ghost-of-harrenhal #thankyourianjohnson for making my favorite Star Wars movie! Absolutely profound and beautiful in every way. 1 hour ago obi Fan kenobi Every aspect of TROS but the writing was pretty stellar. It’s a very well made movie 2 hours ago