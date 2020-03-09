Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Every Star Wars movie and show you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'A New Hope' to 'The Mandalorian'

Every Star Wars movie and show you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'A New Hope' to 'The Mandalorian'

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Every Star Wars movie and show you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'A New Hope' to 'The Mandalorian' 

· *Disney Plus offers access to every episodic Star Wars movie from the original trilogy through "The Last Jedi" in 4K.*
· *The service is also home to new exclusive Star Wars shows, such as "The Mandalorian" and season seven of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars**."*
· *More original series, like a yet-to-be-titled show based...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grace Vanderwaal Talks New Disney Movie 'Stargirl,' New Music & More | Billboard News [Video]

Grace Vanderwaal Talks New Disney Movie 'Stargirl,' New Music & More | Billboard News

Grace Vanderwaal Talks New Disney Movie 'Stargirl,' New Music & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:50Published
J.J. Abrams refused to put C-3PO 'to sleep' in The Rise of Skywalker [Video]

J.J. Abrams refused to put C-3PO 'to sleep' in The Rise of Skywalker

Director J.J. Abrams apparently refused to listen to Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels when he suggested it was time to kill off his robot character C-3PO in The Rise of Skywalker.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to buy now, a few days earlier than expected

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to buy now, a few days earlier than expectedLucasfilm On top of bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early, Disney is also making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available to purchase a few...
The Verge Also reported by •engadgetJust Jared

The Mandalorian, season 1 episode 1: 10 callbacks, Star Wars references and Easter eggs you missed

From A New Hope to the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, The Mandalorian's first episode featured a wealth of references to the old saga
Independent


Tweets about this

PuddinN64

ℤ𝕁 @ForNoReasonNG The biggest issue I had with it is that SO much of the movie is Disney showing off that they own. HE… https://t.co/JQP83wAioU 17 minutes ago

WDavidWork

Trash Mule Might***around and livetweet every Star Wars movie in chronological order, one for each movie night this week+ 24 minutes ago

jkozal

Jared Kozal @Skram45911778 Every time I see tweets exalting Rian/TLJ as a thinly-disguised excuse to hate on other movies ... 🙄… https://t.co/iRiHjo1Izn 26 minutes ago

sthorns17

sybi t RT @reylochriso: #thankyourianjohnson for making the best Star Wars movie of all time; for understanding every character and treating them… 41 minutes ago

sthorns17

sybi t RT @AmyWishman: Every. Single. Thing. We learn about TROS makes me feel worse. Makes the movie hurt more. Makes me feel more patronized and… 43 minutes ago

_Teren1_

Vincent When I'd seen #TheRiseOfSkywalker for the first and only time, I was immediately sure that for me it would be the w… https://t.co/m6FsY5EaG0 51 minutes ago

GHarrenhal

ghost-of-harrenhal #thankyourianjohnson for making my favorite Star Wars movie! Absolutely profound and beautiful in every way. 1 hour ago

all_star_wars

obi Fan kenobi Every aspect of TROS but the writing was pretty stellar. It’s a very well made movie 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.