Levi’s and Nintendo made Super Mario-themed overalls and they’re wonderful
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Image: Levi’s / Nintendo
We’ve known about the upcoming Super Mario-themed collaboration between Levi’s and Nintendo since last week, but it wasn’t until Tuesday morning that the two companies revealed the most wonderfully on-brand item in the collection: denim overalls.
Levi’s tweeted out more images featuring the new line today, including the overalls and a Levi’s-appropriate jean jacket. There are also some noisy shirts and a pair of shorts brimming with cartoon drawings of Mario characters.