Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Launches June 5

The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Launches June 5

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Launches June 5The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection focuses on the two iconic 90s titles: Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn (originally just known as Command & Conquer) and Command & Conquer: Red Alert.

The post The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Launches June 5 appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Command & Conquer Remastered Collection' arrives on June 5th

Real-time strategy fans won't have to wait much longer to pit the GDI and Brotherhood of Nod against one another in 4K. EA will release Command & Conquer...
engadget

Trailer drops and pre-orders open for Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

While it’s far from what Microsoft has done with a brand new Age of Empires game, EA is following in the footsteps of many other video game companies by...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.