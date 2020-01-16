'Why the hell do you need $100 million?': The CEO of startup Behavox says SoftBank handed him way more funding than he was looking for and told him he'll never have to worry about money
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · Behavox, a New York-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to scan employee conversations, said in a statement in February that it had raised $100 million from SoftBank's Vision Fund 2.
· Erkin Adylov, the CEO and founder of New York-based startup Behavox, *told Business Insider in an interview that he was...
SAN JUAN, PR -- After a couple of years of subscription video-on-demand boom (SVOD), a new model is emerging to capitalize on rumored "subscription fatigue". Advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) is bringing..
The UK-based startup Arrival, which is building small- and medium-sized electric vans for deliveries and other commercial roles, announced this week that it’s attracted a $110 million investment from..