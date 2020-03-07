Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for the state on Tuesday.

· He said in a press conference that the declaration would give his government more flexibility to "respond to this evolving outbreak."

