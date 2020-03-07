Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for the state on Tuesday.
· He said in a press conference that the declaration would give his government more flexibility to "respond to this evolving outbreak."
· Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said that the state has...
The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested... bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider •cbs4.com •Denver Post
Public health officials announced Tuesday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in Massachusetts had more than doubled, as community spread began in western... bizjournals Also reported by •Terra Daily •Japan Today
