Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus

Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus· Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for the state on Tuesday. 
· He said in a press conference that the declaration would give his government more flexibility to "respond to this evolving outbreak." 
· Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said that the state has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Sierra College Declares State Of Emergency

Sierra College Declares State Of Emergency 01:04

 Sierra College in Rocklin has declared a campus state of emergency after two employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Baker made the announcement during a press conference at the State House. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:21Published

Fourth Coronavirus Case Causes Broward County To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]Fourth Coronavirus Case Causes Broward County To Declare State Of Emergency

CBS4's Joan Murray reports there are now four COVID-19 cases in Broward.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insidercbs4.comDenver Post

Mass. officials step up coronavirus measures as community spread begins

Public health officials announced Tuesday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in Massachusetts had more than doubled, as community spread began in western...
bizjournals Also reported by •Terra DailyJapan Today

Tweets about this

deannaschwartzz

Deanna Schwartz @orlevz No, it’s just anticipated because Massachusetts declared a state of emergency and MIT and shared moved all classes online today 14 seconds ago

Dipali_Dey

Dipali RT @businessinsider: BREAKING: Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus http… 3 minutes ago

TheRealSzymaa

The Real Szymaa Massachusetts, which just declared an actual State of Emergency related to the Coronavirus, is still going ahead wi… https://t.co/SnDka3SPO5 3 minutes ago

Timmy__Connolly

Timmy Massachusetts just declared state of emergency over coronavirus, they have less cases than California and from what… https://t.co/3IiQL0JTGT 9 minutes ago

Johnpwei1

John P Wei RT @hig_pearson: Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/DsAks… 10 minutes ago

Blink2XAmerica

Blink2XAmerica RT @COVlDI9: JUST IN: Massachusetts announces 51 new confirmed cases of the #coronavirus. The total is now 92 Gov. Charlie Baker declared… 11 minutes ago

hig_pearson

Hig Pearson Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/vB3JElo9w0 11 minutes ago

uzumaakis

benito's bday omg massachusetts just declared state of emergency 💀 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.