Google’s next streaming player will reportedly run Android TV and come with a remote

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



After trying to establish the Chromecast and later Chromecast Ultra as affordable, flexible streaming devices, the company is now focused on pushing Android TV into more living rooms. According to 9to5Google, Google is currently working on a follow-up to the Chromecast Ultra. But this time, Android TV will be the software that powers it. And like its main competitors — Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV — Google will now bundle a remote with the device.



