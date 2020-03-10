Google recommends all North America employees work from home over coronavirus fears
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · Google has advised all of its 100,000-plus employees in North America to work remotely in response to coronavirus concerns, the company confirmed to Business Insider.
· Google had previously instructed its offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Dublin, and Seattle to avoid coming into the office.
· The majority of Google's...
Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for sick leave if they have coronavirus symptoms.