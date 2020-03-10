Global  

Google recommends all North America employees work from home over coronavirus fears

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Google recommends all North America employees work from home over coronavirus fears· Google has advised all of its 100,000-plus employees in North America to work remotely in response to coronavirus concerns, the company confirmed to Business Insider.
· Google had previously instructed its offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Dublin, and Seattle to avoid coming into the office.
· The majority of Google's...
News video: Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread 00:36

 Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for sick leave if they have coronavirus symptoms.

Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To Coronavirus [Video]Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To Coronavirus

Apple, Facebook and other tech giants have also asked Bay Area and Seattle employees to work remotely due to coronavirus concerns.

Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Google has requested all of its North American employees and contractors work from home due to the coronavirus.

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday. 1. *Google recommended all North America employees work from home over coronavirus...
Business Insider

Google recommends all North America employees to work from home

Alphabet Inc's Google is recommending all of its North American employees to work from home if their roles permit, the search giant said on Tuesday, aiming to...
Reuters

