Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > US insurance companies will cover costs of COVID-19 testing and treatment

US insurance companies will cover costs of COVID-19 testing and treatment

The Verge Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
US insurance companies will cover costs of COVID-19 testing and treatmentPhoto by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

US health insurance companies will waive copays for testing and cover the cost of treatment for the novel coronavirus, said Vice President Mike Pence during a press briefing today. Medicare and Medicaid will also cover costs without copays.

The CEOs of major insurance companies, including Anthem, Cigna, Humana, and Aetna, attended a briefing at the White House today. The companies also said that there would not be surprise billing for costs associated with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus. Details of those policies were not available.

“As the testing is expanding, we wanted to make sure the American people knew that testing was available to them and that cost would not be a barrier,” Pence said.

While there are more tests...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: Understanding insurance, pharmacy implications of the coronavirus

Understanding insurance, pharmacy implications of the coronavirus 02:22

 Many insurance companies are now covering coronavirus testing including coinsurance costs

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay [Video]

Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay

Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published
Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay [Video]

Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay

Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Insurers urge use of telehealth, mail-order prescriptions

Local insurers are doing their part to reduce out-of-pocket costs for testing and treatment for coronavirus, with some waiving member cost shares for testing...
bizjournals

Pence says private insurers will cover coronavirus treatment, waive test co-pay

Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.