US insurance companies will cover costs of COVID-19 testing and treatment

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images



US health insurance companies will waive copays for testing and cover the cost of treatment for the novel



The CEOs of major insurance companies, including Anthem, Cigna, Humana, and Aetna, attended a briefing at the White House today. The companies also said that there would not be surprise billing for costs associated with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus. Details of those policies were not available.



“As the testing is expanding, we wanted to make sure the American people knew that testing was available to them and that cost would not be a barrier,” Pence said.



