Google sets up fund to offer paid sick leave to contractors and temp workers who can't work due to COVID-19 symptoms or quarantines (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Google sets up fund to offer paid sick leave to contractors and temp workers who can't work due to COVID-19 symptoms or quarantines (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google has created a fund to enable all its contract and temporary workers globally to take paid sick leave if they have potential COVID-19 symptoms or are in quarantine, the company announced Tuesday.
· Google relies on roughly 120,000 such workers, who outnumber its 100,000 full-time employees, according to the New York...
