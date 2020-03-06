Global  

Coronavirus crisis spreads: Google tells North American employees to work from home

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Google parent Alphabet has more than 100,000 employees, mostly in the U.S., making this announcement one of the most sweeping since the crisis began.
Recent related news from verified sources

Google Recommends All North American Employees Work From Home Over Coronavirus Fears

Employers have begun to take drastic steps to slow the spread of the epidemic.
Motley Fool

Tech companies decide to treat contractors like human beings during coronavirus outbreak

Well I'll be damned.  Twitter, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook — yes, Facebook — made news this week for treating their respective contractors and hourly...
Mashable Also reported by •Reuters

