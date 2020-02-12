Global  

'PUBG Mobile' tournament moves online to avoid coronavirus

engadget Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
One of the biggest mobile gaming tournaments is changing format to deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Tencent and PUBG Corporation are turning the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia tourney into an online event due to "unforeseen circumstanc...
