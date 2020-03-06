Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google tells North American employees to work from home

Google tells North American employees to work from home

engadget Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
With new reports of coronavirus cases being diagnosed popping up around the US, Google has taken the step of asking all North American employees to work from home if they can. The recommendation lasts until at least April 10th. A number of large tech...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus crisis spreads: Google tells North American employees to work from home

Google parent Alphabet has more than 100,000 employees, mostly in the U.S., making this announcement one of the most sweeping since the crisis began.
USATODAY.com

Google advises all North America employees to work from home due to coronavirus

Google advises all North America employees to work from home due to coronavirusIllustration: Alex Castro / The Verge Google sent a memo to all of its North America-based employees recommending they work from until at least April 10th due...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Marte_Ven1

Marte Google tells North American employees to work from home https://t.co/A38KsoYI8e 1 minute ago

freelancer1a2b

# Google tells more than 100,000 North American employees to stay home from @CNBC https://t.co/4cb4EPxQeB 5 minutes ago

mdriosuy

Mauro D. Ríos Google tells North American employees to work from home https://t.co/kTOB2eoHML 6 minutes ago

dfkm1970

David F.K. Mpanga RT @business: Google tells all North American employees to work from home https://t.co/wAI1wu17CF 7 minutes ago

shonatiger

shonatiger RT @engadget: Google tells North American employees to work from home https://t.co/AGR7hxRV1c https://t.co/qee9yFhsCp 18 minutes ago

ArchitectureGS

GS-Architecture RT @CNBC: Google tells more than 100,000 North American employees to stay home amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/mET4toki8y 34 minutes ago

Sydusm

Syed Usman RT @aparanjape: Google tells more than 100,000 North American employees to stay home amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/dTwSrxNKxM 46 minutes ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Google tells all North American employees to stay home https://t.co/NFbmgPN3be https://t.co/MzhulDYBt9 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.