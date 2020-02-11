Elon Musk says Tesla is scouting locations for a Cybertruck factory in the 'central USA' (TSLA)
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that Tesla is scouting possible locations in the "central USA" to produce its all-electric Cybertruck.
· Musk also tweeted that the automaker is looking to produce its Model Y crossover SUV on the east coast.
· Tesla has proven itself to be an innovative company, but has struggled to produce its...
AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wants to make sure Tesla recruitment doesn't require a college degree, and that "ideally, you...
Elon Musk thinks designing rockets is a “piece of cake.” But both building a rocket and launching it — which his company does here in Central Florida —... bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Reuters
