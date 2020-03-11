Global  

The Verge Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
E3 2020 has reportedly been canceled

E3 is the latest major event to be canceled in the wake of the new coronavirus, according to reports. Ars Technica and Bloomberg say that the Entertainment Software Association, which puts on the annual video game trade show, will soon announce the cancelation. One source told Bloomberg that the ESA will make the announcement at 12.30PM ET today.

Publisher Devolver Digital, which is known for its chaotic live press conferences at E3, had already presaged the news with an ominous tweet:



Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all.

— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

The news comes after a significant number of gaming and tech events have been similarly canceled or postponed. That includes the Game Developers Conference,...
