Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 4MLinux 32.0 Released: New Software For Developers And More

4MLinux 32.0 Released: New Software For Developers And More

Fossbytes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Back in the end of 2019, the 4MLinux Beta version was released. Following the development roadmap, a new stable version 4MLinux 32.0 is finally out. After two minor updates in 31 series, v32.0 is here with major updates and new features. 4MLinux is a small and independent Linux variant to serve the general purpose activities. […]

The post 4MLinux 32.0 Released: New Software For Developers And More appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Customers suspicious of high tech security robot patrolling New York supermarket [Video]Customers suspicious of high tech security robot patrolling New York supermarket

Marty, a large, googly-eyed robot, has a friendly face and charming name, but a very serious job. He moves slowly through the aisles of this "Stop & Shop" supermarket in White Plains, New York, using..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE [Video]Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE

A DARING animal ranger has spent an ENTIRE day living with a pride of lions – hoping to form an unbreakable bond with their new-born cubs. 24-year-old, Shandor Larenty, took it upon himself to be the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Google Pixel features coming this month include more emoji, dark mode scheduling, and Google Pay improvements

New Google Pixel features coming this month include more emoji, dark mode scheduling, and Google Pay improvementsPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Near the end of last year, Google outlined a new strategy of bundling together new software tricks for its Pixel phones into...
The Verge

Microsoft releases new Windows 10X Emulator and image with Win32 container updates, File Manager and more

It has been a few weeks since we first had the chance to play around with Windows 10X thanks to Microsoft's emulator and image for the operating system. Now the...
betanews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.