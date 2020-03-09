82 percent of women in US cybersecurity roles believe the industry has a gender bias problem

Does the cybersecurity industry have an issue with gender bias? A new report from Tessian based on a survey of 200 female cybersecurity professionals in both the US and UK suggests that it does. According to the results 82 percent of female cybersecurity professionals in the US believe that cybersecurity has a gender bias problem, compared with 49 percent of those in the UK. In addition the gender pay gap in the US cybersecurity industry is 17 percent, while in the UK, it's 19 percent. 45 percent of US respondents say equal pay would help with recruitment, compared with just… [Continue Reading]



Recent related videos from verified sources Survey reveals Americans favor technology in quest for better sleep



Six in 10 Americans are turning to tech to aid their sleep, according to new research.From using smartphones to set their bedtime and apps to limit evening screen time, to using a watch to note their.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 4 days ago Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997



Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Faking a smile at work can affect you outside the office, too Women are not only more likely than men to fake happiness at work, but also to care whether their coworkers perceive them as happy. In its survey of almost 1,000...

bizjournals 4 days ago



After MeToo, employers look to restore faith in HR More data indicates employees have little trust their human resources departments take reports of harassment seriously. In WorkHuman’s recent report, The...

bizjournals 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this