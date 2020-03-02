Amazon 1-day baby gear sale from $6: Bibs, blankets, swaddles, sleepers, more

Global  

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *40% off* HALO and aden + anais baby products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. Whether it’s for your little one or as a gift, there are loads of notable deals on a wide range of products in today’s sale. You’ll find everything from swaddles, bibs, and blankets to car seat accessories, crib gear, bassinets, and much more. The deals start from just *$6* and you’ll find all of our top picks below the fold. more…

