Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant

Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant

9to5Google Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
With the cancellation of a physical Google I/O event, we’re not sure when Google plans to launch its Pixel 4a smartphone. Today, though, a fresh leak from the infamous Evan Blass shows off a billboard design for the Pixel 4a that — if real — confirms the design, price, and that it will have the “new” Assistant.

more…

The post Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pixel 4 Hits Lowest Price On Amazon [Video]Pixel 4 Hits Lowest Price On Amazon

Pixel 4 Hits Lowest Price On Amazon

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home. The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Google Assistant on Pixel 4 set to expand to France by ‘end of year’

One of the best parts of Google’s Pixel 4 is the “new” Google Assistant that comes with it. The faster, better-looking Assistant is still limited to only a...
9to5Google Also reported by •9to5Mac9to5ToysThe Verge

Pixel 4A leak reveals $399 starting price

Pixel 4A leak reveals $399 starting priceEvan Blass Notable phone leaker Evan Blass tweeted images of billboard mockups that claim to show the Google Pixel 4A’s starting price: $399. This is the...
The Verge


Tweets about this

newsgyre1

newsgyre Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant https://t.co/5xweMfqhfg https://t.co/5KFW9JyIyr 16 minutes ago

LBPHeretic

Sir Plew @GreenShades9 @sergeyszest @HANI_4k It would be the most Google thing that Google could do. Latest leak seems to in… https://t.co/ZIMvAkBdYM 2 hours ago

I_LOHOSHI

いろほし RT @9to5Google: Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, 'new' Assistant https://t.co/3XTH8wVLlT by @nexusben https:/… 2 hours ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant – 9to5Google https://t.co/ZJk38TcDg6 2 hours ago

TedSchneider

Ted Schneider 9to5Google: Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant. https://t.co/IrQllC1Qjk via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago

LosAngeles_NC

Los Angeles News LA News Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant - 9to5Google… https://t.co/C97ui5MhmR 3 hours ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant – 9to5Google https://t.co/UyyqkHCqZg 3 hours ago

DiabetesHeals

Gestational Diabetes Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant - 9to5Google https://t.co/98GvayLOYR https://t.co/rTLpfdIaxN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.