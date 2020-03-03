Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () With the cancellation of a physical Google I/O event, we’re not sure when Google plans to launch its Pixel 4a smartphone. Today, though, a fresh leak from the infamous Evan Blass shows off a billboard design for the Pixel 4a that — if real — confirms the design, price, and that it will have the “new” Assistant.
more…
The post Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant appeared first on 9to5Google.
One of the best parts of Google’s Pixel 4 is the “new” Google Assistant that comes with it. The faster, better-looking Assistant is still limited to only a... 9to5Google Also reported by •9to5Mac •9to5Toys •The Verge