Elon Musk says costs, quality of life, and talent will dictate where the new Cybertruck factory is located in the US

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk says costs, quality of life, and talent will dictate where the new Cybertruck factory is located in the US· Tesla CEO Elon Musk says "logistics costs" and "quality of life" are among the criteria Tesla is using to decide where it builds its latest Gigafactory.
· The Tesla CEO made the remark in comments to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, also citing "incentives" and "access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents" as...
News video: Elon Musk Announces Tesla Searching For Location For New Factory In The Central US

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Searching For Location For New Factory In The Central US 00:32

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company was looking for locations for a new factory in the central U.S. According to Business Insider, the factory would focus on building its futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck. Musk unveiled the Cybetruck November 2019 and received a mix of reactions. Some liked the...

