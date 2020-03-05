Elon Musk says costs, quality of life, and talent will dictate where the new Cybertruck factory is located in the US
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · Tesla CEO Elon Musk says "logistics costs" and "quality of life" are among the criteria Tesla is using to decide where it builds its latest Gigafactory.
· The Tesla CEO made the remark in comments to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, also citing "incentives" and "access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents" as...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company was looking for locations for a new factory in the central U.S. According to Business Insider, the factory would focus on building its futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck. Musk unveiled the Cybetruck November 2019 and received a mix of reactions. Some liked the...