Adobe XD brings audio playback to prototyping

9to5Mac Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Adobe is releasing an update to its prototyping tool Adobe XD with several new features including audio playback support for more immersive experiences. The March release of XD is rolling out today to Creative Cloud customers.

