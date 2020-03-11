This Japanese company's $1,200 gaming bed might be the perfect setup for never having to leave your home again Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Japanese company Bauhutte has a decked out gaming bed concept first noticed by PC Gamer.

· For now the setup is just a concept, but some items are available.

· The gaming bed accessories cost about $1,200, not including the cost of the bed.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



