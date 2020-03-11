'Doom Eternal' won't be true 4K on Stadia despite early promises Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

When Google unveiled Stadia, id Software proudly proclaimed that Doom Eternal would be a marquee title that ran in "true 4K" on the game streaming service. Flash forward a year, however, and that's no longer true. A launch data sheet for Doom Etern... 👓 View full article

