elago’s nifty AirPods case includes a carabiner for $7 Prime shipped
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AirPods Hang Case in Black for *$6.99 shipped*. Regularly $13 direct, you’d typically pay $10 at Amazon with today’s deal representing the second-best we’ve tracked. This case adds an extra layer of protection to your AirPods while the nifty carabiner lets you attach them to keychains or book bags. Made from soft silicone to resist scratches and bumps. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 1,900 Amazon reviewers.
