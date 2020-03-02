Save on cert. refurb Arlo HomeKit camera systems, more from $100, today only
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Arlo smart camera and light systems priced from *$100*. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is on Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit 2-Camera Security System with a 2-pack of its Smart Lights for *$219.99*. Originally you’d have paid $730 for the bundle, but now the camera system and lights sell for $560 combined at Amazon. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather-resistance and 1080p feeds. Free 7-day cloud storage and HomeKit support round out the list of notable features. Throw in the smart lights, and you’ll be able to illuminate your property following motion alerts and more. Much like everything else in the sale, this bundle ships with a 90-day warranty from Arlo. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 6,800 customers. More below.
India has more than 90 million Muslim women. A majority of them are poor and uneducated. Even those at the top of the table of the society feel that they have to face too many established narratives, whether it’s about domestic violence, forced marriage or the burqa, preventing real discussions on...
We saw the first 50 degree day in Green Bay this year, the warmest temperatures since October 27th. If you're curious, 133 days to be exact. Clouds will be building tonight ahead tonight as a new storm..
Flash deals are going on now with Arlo security camera systems with four or five cams on sale for as low as $199. Plus, pick up a 128GB iPad for $329 ($100 off),... AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5Toys •9to5Google