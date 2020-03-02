Global  

Save on cert. refurb Arlo HomeKit camera systems, more from $100, today only

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Arlo smart camera and light systems priced from *$100*. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is on Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit 2-Camera Security System with a 2-pack of its Smart Lights for *$219.99*. Originally you’d have paid $730 for the bundle, but now the camera system and lights sell for $560 combined at Amazon. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather-resistance and 1080p feeds. Free 7-day cloud storage and HomeKit support round out the list of notable features. Throw in the smart lights, and you’ll be able to illuminate your property following motion alerts and more. Much like everything else in the sale, this bundle ships with a 90-day warranty from Arlo. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 6,800 customers. More below.

