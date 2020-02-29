Global  

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech is coming to airport stores in March

engadget Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
That didn't take long. One of the first stores in the US to feature Amazon's Just Walk Out checkout-free technology will open on March 16th, one week after the company announced it was licensing the platform to retailers. You'll find the store, a CIB...
Recent related videos from verified sources

This viral TikTok shows just how rich Jeff Bezos really is [Video]This viral TikTok shows just how rich Jeff Bezos really is

A TikTok user is sparking outrage online after using a creative experiment to demonstrate just how wealthy the world’s richest man really is. Humphrey Yang, a personal finance vlogger shared a video..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:08Published

Amazon just opened a full-size grocery store that is 100% cashier-less! [Video]Amazon just opened a full-size grocery store that is 100% cashier-less!

The 7,700-square-foot store has everything from produce to a deli. It uses the same tech as smaller Amazon Go convenience stores which opened in 2018.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Airport retailer OTG will use Amazon’s cashierless technology starting next week

Earlier this week, Amazon announced it’s will now sell its cashierless technology dubbed “Just Walk Out” to other retailers. Today, airport hospitality...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Energy DailyThe Next Web

Amazon wants other retailers to use its cashierless Go store tech, but until Amazon can answer these 6 questions its futuristic shopping plan may go nowhere (AMZN)

Amazon wants other retailers to use its cashierless Go store tech, but until Amazon can answer these 6 questions its futuristic shopping plan may go nowhere (AMZN)· Amazon announced on Monday that it will start selling its cashierless store technology used in Amazon Go stores to other retailers. · But retail experts...
Business Insider


