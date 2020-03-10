Global  

3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus· Three Transportation Security Administration officers at Mineta San Jose International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency told Business Insider on Wednesday. 
· The officers are being quarantined and receiving medical treatment, the TSA said. 
· Other TSA employees they came in contact with over the...
News video: San Jose Approves Moratorium On Evictions As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Economy

San Jose Approves Moratorium On Evictions As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Economy 02:46

 The San Jose City Council unanimously approved Mayor Sam Liccardo's proposal to place a temporary moratorium on housing evictions for people economically affected by the coronavirus and are having trouble paying their rent. Len Ramirez reports. (3-10-2020)

3 TSA Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus At Mineta San Jose Int'l Airport [Video]3 TSA Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus At Mineta San Jose Int'l Airport

Three TSA agents who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a TSA spokesperson said Tuesday. (3-10-2020)

Woman with presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Good Condition [Video]Woman with presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Good Condition

Woman with presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Good Condition

3 TSA Screeners In San Jose, Calif., Have Contracted Coronavirus, Agency Says

The security officers, all of whom work at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, are the first confirmed cases of the virus within the Transportation...
NPR

Two attendees of the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco tested positive with coronavirus, after it became one of the few big tech trade shows not to cancel

Two attendees of the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco tested positive with coronavirus, after it became one of the few big tech trade shows not to cancel· Cybersecurity company Exabeam says that two employees who attended the RSA Conference in San Francisco have tested positive with coronavirus.  · One of the...
Business Insider


ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/zZif03sJeX #startups 24 minutes ago

DaisyMaxey

Daisy Maxey RT @businessinsider: 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/OccmWYEdzG 34 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/LEJcHggpeM 37 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/3mJO1TD166 37 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/Kc14oAnl9c 37 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/JZAl949No4 47 minutes ago

BledsoeChuck

Chuck [email protected] ✝ ن #CCOT #MAGA🇺🇸 3 TSA officers at San Jose airport test positive for the coronavirus~ All TSA employees who have come into contact… https://t.co/yip84DBG1i 50 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/OccmWYEdzG 51 minutes ago

