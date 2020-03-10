Evans101 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/zZif03sJeX #startups 24 minutes ago Daisy Maxey RT @businessinsider: 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/OccmWYEdzG 34 minutes ago Principal-IT 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/LEJcHggpeM 37 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/3mJO1TD166 37 minutes ago Winson Tang 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/Kc14oAnl9c 37 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/JZAl949No4 47 minutes ago Chuck [email protected] ✝ ن #CCOT #MAGA🇺🇸 3 TSA officers at San Jose airport test positive for the coronavirus~ All TSA employees who have come into contact… https://t.co/yip84DBG1i 50 minutes ago Business Insider 3 TSA officers in San Jose are being quarantined after they tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/OccmWYEdzG 51 minutes ago