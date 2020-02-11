Global  

Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile phone service

The Verge Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile phone serviceVerizon is launching a Yahoo-branded mobile phone service called Yahoo Mobile in an attempt to use consumers’ [DEL: total apathy toward :DEL] familiarity with the Yahoo brand to kickstart a new wireless provider.

Yahoo Mobile works off of Verizon’s network and offers only one plan: unlimited LTE data for $40 per month, plus throttled tethering and a subscription to Yahoo Mail Pro. It’s a good price; Verizon charges $65 per month for a prepaid unlimited plan, and AT&T charges $45 per month.

"Verizon hasn’t done much with the Yahoo brand since buying it"

If this all just feels like a lazy attempt to recycle the Yahoo brand, well, it gets worse: Yahoo Mobile is basically just a rebranded version of Visible, which is another spinoff phone service operated...
