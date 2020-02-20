Global  

DOOM: Eternal on Google Stadia will be upscaled to 4K just like on Xbox One X

9to5Google Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Google Stadia’s biggest promise has been playing 4K games without the need for crazy expensive hardware, but it’s struggled to live up to that promise. Now, it’s been confirmed that DOOM: Eternal won’t be available in “true” 4K on Google Stadia.

'Doom Eternal' won't be true 4K on Stadia despite early promises

When Google unveiled Stadia, id Software proudly proclaimed that Doom Eternal would be a marquee title that ran in "true 4K" on the game streaming service. Flash...
Google Stadia offers first non-Pro sale, up to 33% off Destiny 2

Last month, following the expiration of some early Stadia Pro memberships, Google Stadia created a way for Base players to enjoy Destiny 2, which is free-to-play...
