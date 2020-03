'Micro influencers' are the hottest category of creator to hire in 2020, according to a survey of 192 marketers Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Marketers are most excited about hiring "micro influencers" (creators with between 5,000 and 100,000 followers) versus other creator categories in 2020, according to a new report from the influencer-marketing agency, Linqia.

· 77% of marketers surveyed by the firm said they wanted to work with micro influencers this... · Marketers are most excited about hiring "micro influencers" (creators with between 5,000 and 100,000 followers) versus other creator categories in 2020, according to a new report from the influencer-marketing agency, Linqia.· 77% of marketers surveyed by the firm said they wanted to work with micro influencers this 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this