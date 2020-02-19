Global  

One News Page > Technology News > Elon Musk tweeted a photo of the moon and called it Mars — and this isn't the first time

Elon Musk tweeted a photo of the moon and called it Mars — and this isn't the first time

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk tweeted a photo of the moon and called it Mars — and this isn't the first time

· Elon Musk tweeted a picture on Wednesday of the moon with the text "Occupy Mars," an apparent callback to the last time he mixed up two the celestial bodies in June.
· It seems likely that Musk was trolling his fans with the post, since he's previously acknowledged that the graphic features a picture of the...
