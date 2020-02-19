Elon Musk tweeted a photo of the moon and called it Mars — and this isn't the first time

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

usk M



· Elon Musk tweeted a picture on Wednesday of the moon with the text "Occupy Mars," an apparent callback to the last time he mixed up two the celestial bodies in June.

· It seems likely that Musk was trolling his fans with the post, since he's previously acknowledged that the graphic features a picture of the... usk M· Elon Musk tweeted a picture on Wednesday of the moon with the text "Occupy Mars," an apparent callback to the last time he mixed up two the celestial bodies in June.· It seems likely that Musk was trolling his fans with the post, since he's previously acknowledged that the graphic features a picture of the 👓 View full article

