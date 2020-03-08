Amazon takes wraps off new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and more, pre-order now
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Today Amazon is expanding its stable of Ring smart home security products with two new video doorbells as well as some updated accessories. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus enter with a new feature set like pre-roll recording, enhanced motion detection, and 1080p feeds, all in a battery-powered design. Head below for a closer look at what the latest from Ring entails, as well as pricing and availability details.
more…
The post Amazon takes wraps off new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and more, pre-order now appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Amazon has made the recommendation that all of it's New York City and New Jersey employees work from home. According to Business Insider, the suggestion comes as the coronavirus continues to spread. Amazon advised employees on Monday they could work remotely beginning March 10 until the end of the...