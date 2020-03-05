E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () It doesn’t look there’s going to be an E3 this year. As more and more public events are effected by the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), including music festivals and the likely possibility of sporting events, E3 2020 has now been canceled. While it does not appear as though the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) — the body responsible for hosting E3 since 1995 — has yet to make an official announcement, the industry’s biggest event of the year [DEL: is likely to get :DEL] has now been canceled. But as an increasing number of publishers have been pulling out of E3 in the last few years — Sony hasn’t even shown up since 2018 — the disappointing news doesn’t mean all is lost. More details below. more…
