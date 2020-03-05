E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It doesn’t look there’s going to be an E3 this year. As more and more public events are effected by the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), including music festivals and the likely possibility of sporting events, E3 2020 has now been canceled. While it does not appear as though the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) — the body responsible for hosting E3 since 1995 — has yet to make an official announcement, the industry’s biggest event of the year [DEL: is likely to get :DEL] has now been canceled. But as an increasing number of publishers have been pulling out of E3 in the last few years — Sony hasn’t even shown up since 2018 — the disappointing news doesn’t mean all is lost. More details below. more…



