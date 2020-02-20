Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google blocks its Android TV partners from also using Amazon’s Fire TV

Google blocks its Android TV partners from also using Amazon’s Fire TV

9to5Google Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
For a long, long time Google has had a restriction in place for Android manufacturers that they can’t fork the Android platform for risking support for the Play Store and other Google Services. What you might not have known, though, is that Google also places that restriction on its Android TV partners, barring them from also producing models with Amazon’s Fire TV.

more…

The post Google blocks its Android TV partners from also using Amazon’s Fire TV appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Android devices at risk of hacking

Android devices at risk of hacking 00:46

 Android devices at risk of hacking More than a billion Android devices could be at risk of being hacked. According to watchdog Which?, users around the world could be exposed to data theft, ransom demands and malware attacks because their devices are no longer protected by security updates. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Clamping Down on Anti-Coronavirus Advertisement [Video]Google Clamping Down on Anti-Coronavirus Advertisement

Google says they are working hard to take down advertisements for products that claim to protect against the coronavirus. Facebook and Amazon are also among the companies taking down ads for products..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices [Video]Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices The tech giant has confirmed its game streaming service will be available on a range of Android devices following the Feb. 20 update. The company revealed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google pulls latest Android update for AT&T Pixel 4 devices

Google pulls latest Android update for AT&T Pixel 4 devicesPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge On Monday, Google began to roll out a substantial Android update to its Pixel phones — and then it stopped. As 9to5Google...
The Verge Also reported by •Fossbytes9to5Google

The Google Play Store looks like it might get an easter egg of its own [Video]

One thing Google and Android does well is easter eggs, whether it’s the Android logo mini-games or even the in-built Dino game you’ll find in all versions of...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

tushar_malviya

Tushar Malviya Google blocks Android TV partners from Amazon Fire TV - 9to5Google https://t.co/Lb1NaslxTM 10 minutes ago

fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5Google: Google blocks its Android TV partners from also using Amazon's Fire TV https://t.co/EdnGNzDpXm by @nexusben https://t.co/Nd… 47 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Google blocks its Android TV partners from also using Amazon’s Fire TV https://t.co/0QhcT6yW4B https://t.co/4kgLloMwDV 48 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Google blocks its Android TV partners from also using Amazon's Fire TV https://t.co/EdnGNzDpXm by @nexusben https://t.co/NdX9GCXUJr 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.