Google blocks its Android TV partners from also using Amazon’s Fire TV
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () For a long, long time Google has had a restriction in place for Android manufacturers that they can’t fork the Android platform for risking support for the Play Store and other Google Services. What you might not have known, though, is that Google also places that restriction on its Android TV partners, barring them from also producing models with Amazon’s Fire TV.
Android devices at risk of hacking More than a billion Android devices could be at risk of being hacked. According to watchdog Which?, users around the world could be exposed to data theft, ransom demands and malware attacks because their devices are no longer protected by security updates. The...
Google says they are working hard to take down advertisements for products that claim to protect against the coronavirus. Facebook and Amazon are also among the companies taking down ads for products..
On Monday, Google began to roll out a substantial Android update to its Pixel phones — and then it stopped.