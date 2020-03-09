Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak

San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak· San Francisco is banning all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid a coronavirus outbreak in the city.
· The city had previously ordered a two-week ban on large events of 50 or more held in city-owned facilities.
· This new order affects large private events, such as Golden State Warriors games, in an effort to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: San Francisco Bans Mass Gatherings Over Coronavirus Fears

San Francisco Bans Mass Gatherings Over Coronavirus Fears 03:53

 Andria Borba reports on San Francisco instituting a ban on events with over 1,000 people to mitigate coronavirus spread (3-11-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

California officials urge limited to no attendance at major events [Video]California officials urge limited to no attendance at major events

Concerns over the coronavirus have spurred Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials to recommend postponing or cancelling large gatherings in California.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:45Published

Several Private LA Schools Halt In-Person Classes Over Coronavirus; LAUSD Bans Large Gatherings [Video]Several Private LA Schools Halt In-Person Classes Over Coronavirus; LAUSD Bans Large Gatherings

After declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus earlier this week, Los Angeles Unified School District officials Wednesday issued a ban on large gatherings, but did not yet go as far as to..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cruise: Thousands prepare to get off Grand Princess ship hit by virus

Coronavirus cruise: Thousands prepare to get off Grand Princess ship hit by virusFederal and state officials in California prepared to receive thousands of people Monday from a cruise ship that has been idling off the coast of San Francisco...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NewsdayUSATODAY.com

The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in an empty arena after San Francisco banned public gatherings over 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what it's like inside the team's Chase Center.

The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in an empty arena after San Francisco banned public gatherings over 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what it's like inside the team's Chase Center.· San Francisco's $1.4 billion Chase Center opened in September 2019 and serves as the home of the Golden State Warriors basketball team. · The arena is...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

southocbeaches

southocbeaches RT @KQED: San Francisco just banned large gatherings of 1,000+ people... ...which means the Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets in an em… 9 hours ago

kearny2014

Antonio cabrejos RT @YahooNews: San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/oieol0XZgz… 11 hours ago

carol_ayala

Carol Ayala RT @businessinsider: San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/xcfqL… 12 hours ago

KQED

KQED San Francisco just banned large gatherings of 1,000+ people... ...which means the Warriors will play the Brooklyn… https://t.co/y0UcROsU85 15 hours ago

shirleyvols

💒🏈🎶🌻🍑👩‍🌾S~R~K👨‍🌾🍉🏀👨‍👩‍👧🚜🐶🐱🐹 RT @v_shakthi: San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid the #coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/aDT1xaSRUT 15 hours ago

PaulPineda

PAUL® U.S.: San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. 16 hours ago

YahooNews

Yahoo News San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/JFldwT3AVh 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.