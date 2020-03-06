A week after Etsy said it was removing coronavirus-themed products, listings for 'Immunity Tea,' DIY hand sanitizer, and 'I survived coronavirus' bracelets remained
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · The e-commerce platform Etsy has taken steps to remove thousands of product listings that reference "coronavirus" or "COVID-19," in an attempt to stop people from capitalizing on the pandemic.
· But a week after the platform announced its efforts, the Etsy search bar's autofilled recommendations included "coronavirüs,"...
Coronavirus fears led to a spike in hand sanitizer sales by 313 percent in just one week, between February 22 and 29, and on March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which is normally priced at $4.50, was selling for $50 on Amazon.
As stores begin selling out of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products amid concerns of coronavirus, people appear to be looking for different ways to keep themselves clean and safe. Katie Johnston..