A week after Etsy said it was removing coronavirus-themed products, listings for 'Immunity Tea,' DIY hand sanitizer, and 'I survived coronavirus' bracelets remained

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A week after Etsy said it was removing coronavirus-themed products, listings for 'Immunity Tea,' DIY hand sanitizer, and 'I survived coronavirus' bracelets remained· The e-commerce platform Etsy has taken steps to remove thousands of product listings that reference "coronavirus" or "COVID-19," in an attempt to stop people from capitalizing on the pandemic. 
· But a week after the platform announced its efforts, the Etsy search bar's autofilled recommendations included "coronavirüs,"...
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Hand Sanitizer Sales Spiked 313 Percent in Just a Week

Hand Sanitizer Sales Spiked 313 Percent in Just a Week 00:28

 Coronavirus fears led to a spike in hand sanitizer sales by 313 percent in just one week, between February 22 and 29, and on March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which is normally priced at $4.50, was selling for $50 on Amazon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online [Video]Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online

Store shelves are empty as people continue to buy out hand sanitizer and other anti-bacterial products amid coronavirus concerns, and prices continue to skyrocket online; Anna Werner reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer [Video]No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer

As stores begin selling out of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products amid concerns of coronavirus, people appear to be looking for different ways to keep themselves clean and safe. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hand sanitizer and coronavirus: Not all of it will work

Misinformation spreads faster than the coronavirus, and it's important to stay vigilant as we try to stay healthy. With demand for hand sanitizer so high, not...
Mashable Also reported by •The Verge

Coronavirus fears are causing product shortages—Amazon still has these essentials in stock

Essential products like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and more are selling out across retailers. This is what you can still get on Amazon.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2

